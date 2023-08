A vigil will be held this evening in Clonmel, Co Tipperary, following the tragic crash which claimed four young lives.

The vigil will take place at 6.30pm in Kickham Plaza.

18-year-olds Grace McSweeney, Zoey Coffey and Nicole Murphy and Grace’s 24-year-old brother Luke McSweeney died in a single-vehicle crash on Mountain Road on Friday night.

The three girls had received their Leaving Cert results earlier that day and were due to go to a celebration.