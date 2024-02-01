Volunteerism in Wexford is strong according to figures released today

Over 22,700 people were involved in volunteering in Wexford in 2022.

The figure represents 14% of the county’s total population.

The most popular voluntary activity was in sporting organisations, where more than 9,600 Wexford people were volunteering.

There were 4,357 volunteers aged 65 and over. More than 900 children (under 15 years old) and almost 2,000 people aged 15-24.

11,257 women were just beaten by the number of men who accounted for 11,500.

Just over 8,000 people volunteered in their community while almost 5,900 were involved in social or charitable organisations.

Nearly 3,500 people gave their time to a religious or church group while there were 508 in political organisations.

Just over 3,600 people were spreading their time across more than one group or activity.

Councillor Michael Sheehan has welcomed the figures and commended all of those that devote their time and energy for free:

“These figures show that Wexford is a very active community. It has a very strong volunteering community spirit across all the ages and ranges. It just goes to show that Wexford truly is the Model County.”

