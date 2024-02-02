Wexford farmers say: Enough is Enough

Farmers throughout the country have vowed to continue protesting against EU regulations of the industry.

Last night farmers in their thousands protested in solidarity with their European counterparts – who say that EU bureaucracy is severely impacting their livelihoods.

In Wexford, farmers took to the overpasses of the M11, N11 and N30 between 7pm and 9pm last night.

Wexford IFA Chair Jer O Mahony told South East Radio News that he is “Delighted” with last nights turnout.

The Irish Farmers Association took to their social media and made a clear message that “Enough is Enough”:

Farmers are calling on authorities to streamline the manner in which they must apply for and register agricultural payments.

