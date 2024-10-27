“We have a population of 14,000 people, and we have only one public toilet” – Local Councillor calls for extra facilities in Enniscorthy

An Enniscorthy Councillor has been highlighting the lack of public toileting facilities in the town.

Councillor Jackser Owens raised the issue at the most recent sitting of the Enniscorthy Municipal District.

The meeting also saw councillors approve by 4 votes to 2, to proceed with the proposed site layout plan known as the Murphy Floods project, which will provide 28 ‘temporary’ car parking spaces in the town centre.

While Cllr Owens voted in favour of the plan, he’s been telling South East Radio News that he believes that there’s scope to also provide toileting facilities at the site, saying:

“I have called for a proper public toilet in Enniscorthy. We have a population of 14,000 people, and we have only one [public] toilet. I’m talking about maybe four women’s toilets and four men’s toilets, and this could be in the Murphy Floods site, depending on if there’s room for this. I think it should be put into it, but I am calling for a proper public toilet in our town. For our own people and for people coming into town, I will keep going on this until I get proper toilets.”

