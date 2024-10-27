BREAKING: Search for missing Wexford man stood down following discovery of body

The missing person appeal for 27-year old Stephen Ring who was reported missing from his home in Wexford on Tuesday October 15th has been stood down, following the discovery of a body in Shelmalier Commons.

Two people have been arrested following the discovery.

The body remains at the scene, and the scene has been sealed off pending the arrival of the Garda Technical Bureau.

A man in his 40s and woman in her 30s are currently being questioned at a Garda station in Wexford.

A Garda Liaison Officer has been assigned to support the family of the deceased man.

