Wexford breast cancer patient calls on the public to support the Irish Cancer Societyʼs Big Pink Breakfast campaign

Wexford breast cancer patient Jennifer Ffrench is urging the public to support the Irish Cancer Society’s Big Pink Breakfast campaign.

Diagnosed with stage one triple negative breast cancer in November 2023 after a routine mammogram, Jennifer emphasizes the importance of early detection, noting her diagnosis came as a surprise since she had no symptoms.

Jennifer states, “I was fortunate that my mammogram appointment was moved up due to a cancellation. I encourage everyone to participate in the Big Pink Breakfast campaign, as public donations are crucial for funding breast cancer support services and research.”

Carol Spillane, a Cancer Nurse with the Irish Cancer Society, highlights the importance of self-examination for women of all ages and encourages regular monthly checks. She advises anyone noticing persistent changes to consult their GP promptly.

This October, the Irish Cancer Society is calling on individuals to host Big Pink Breakfasts in various settings to raise funds for vital services like counseling and transport to treatment, as well as groundbreaking research projects.

For more information or to get involved, visit cancer.ie/pink.

Related