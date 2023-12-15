Wexford bus company has vehicle stolen overnight

A bus company based in Wexford is appealing for information after one of its buses was stolen from their company yard.

The Mercedes Sprinter minibus was stolen from Sinnott Bus Hire’s yard in Ballycogley overnight.

Owner of the company Tom Sinnott says it’s the first time in 24 years of business that something like this has happened.

Gardaí have launched an investigation. They are looking at CCTV footage and are appealing to Anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious or spotted the bus in the Ballycogley area overnight on Thursday or in the early hours of this morning are asked to get in touch.

You can contact Wexford Gardaí on 053 9165200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111.

