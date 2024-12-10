Wexford Chamber’s Priorities for Local Growth

As we approach the end of the year, Wexford Chamber is focused on key issues to drive growth in our county. These include improving infrastructure, addressing housing shortages, tackling skills gaps, and supporting local businesses. Here’s what we’re pushing for:

1. Improving Infrastructure

To support economic growth, Wexford needs better infrastructure. Key priorities include:

Completing the M11 Motorway to improve transport links.

to improve transport links. High-speed rail between Dublin and Wexford for quicker travel and better connectivity.

for quicker travel and better connectivity. Investing in Wexford’s ports, including a proposed offshore renewable energy hub in Rosslare, which could create jobs and boost green energy in the region.

2. Addressing Housing Shortages

Wexford’s housing shortage must be tackled to support our growing workforce. The Chamber is calling for quicker planning processes to help build the homes needed for workers and families.

3. Tackling Skills Shortages

Many businesses in Wexford are facing a shortage of skilled workers. The Chamber is advocating for more education and training to provide the talent needed to support local industries. We also urge TDs to support the SETU campus in Wexford, which will help meet these needs.

4. Supporting Local Businesses

Shopping locally is essential for Wexford’s economy, especially at this time of year. Since launching the Shop Local gift card in November, the Chamber has sold over €350,000 in gift cards. This program helps keep money within the county and boosts local businesses. The cards can be used at over 170 locations in Wexford, from retail stores to restaurants.

Get Involved

You can help by supporting the Shop Local program and getting involved in local initiatives. Visit :