Aontú Councillor Jim Codd Calls for More Action on Homelessness in Wexford

Aontú Councillor Jim Codd has raised serious concerns about the current approach to homelessness in Wexford. He is urging for greater action to support those without shelter during the harsh winter months.

Cllr. Codd expressed frustration over the practice of opening cold weather beds only when temperatures reach a specific threshold. He pointed out that this system fails to take into account the dangers posed by severe weather conditions such as torrential rain, which can also put vulnerable individuals at risk. He claims during Storm Darragh cold weather beds were opened during the storm but closed the following night, leaving rough sleepers exposed to the elements.

He criticized the idea that only when there is an immediate risk to life do these emergency beds become available, saying, “If we have space and we have beds, they should be there for those outside, regardless of the temperature.” Cllr. Codd emphasized the need for a more compassionate and proactive approach, one that ensures no one is left to endure the winter cold.

Cllr. Codd also called for better wraparound services for homeless individuals. He suggested that authorities should take a more active role in seeking out and assisting those who have fallen into homelessness, many of whom face significant personal struggles. He highlighted the case of individuals who are banned for six months from Osman House, describing this as a “death penalty” for those who have no place to go.

