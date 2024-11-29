Wexford Company Nominated for National Small Business Award

Gorey-based company Active Tribe has been nominated in the sustainability category for the 2025 SFA National Small Business Awards. The finalists were announced by Sue O’Neill, Chair of the SFA Awards Judging Panel, with the awards aiming to highlight the significant contributions of small businesses to Ireland’s economy.

Sue O’Neill emphasized the resilience of small businesses, with 273,000 small enterprises employing almost half of Ireland’s private sector workforce. This year, in addition to nine main categories, five emerging businesses (founded in the last two years) are also being recognized.

Taoiseach Simon Harris noted that the awards showcase the entrepreneurial spirit across Ireland’s cities, towns, and villages, underlining the importance of small businesses to the nation’s economic growth. A total of 44 companies from 16 counties are finalists across ten categories.

