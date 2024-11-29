TRÓCAIRE URGES PEOPLE OF WEXFORD TO GIFT A BETTER FUTURE THIS CHRISTMAS

This Christmas, Trócaire urges the people of Wexford to make a meaningful difference by gifting sustainable and ethical presents. The charity’s 2024 “Gifts of Change” range includes 23 options, with two new gifts focused on children affected by conflict: Gift of Play & Healing (€40) and Gift of Food & Nourishment (€50). These gifts aim to support children in Gaza, Lebanon, Sudan, and other conflict zones.

Last year, Wexford residents contributed over €9,164 to Trócaire’s gift range, helping provide vital resources such as clean water, education, and livestock to families in the developing world. With gifts ranging from €5 to €1,400, all proceeds support Trócaire’s global programs, including those addressing climate change, food security, and water access.

The full gift range is available online, with options like Seeds and Tools (€15), Water Systems (€100), and Fix a Well (€1,000). Trócaire has sold over one million gifts since the initiative began in 2000.

