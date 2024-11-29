Back to News

TRÓCAIRE URGES PEOPLE OF WEXFORD TO GIFT A BETTER FUTURE THIS CHRISTMAS

News

AuthorSiobhan Murphy

NO REPRO FEE Shahd Alsaqqa from Gaza (age 7) is pictured as she helps Trócaire to launch their new Gift of Play and Healing. Trócaire has launched a range of new gifts that help families and their children worldwide who are caught up in conflict as the horrific situations in Gaza, Lebanon and Sudan are front of mind for many people - the Gift of Play & Healing and the Gift of Food & Nourishment. The Gift of Play & Healing is a special kit, created by therapists, that is aimed to help children process the trauma of war. Through the power of play, including storybooks, photo puzzles, art and more, you’ll give children who are hurting a way to open up, find calm and build resilience in the storm. Hunger can also be a constant companion for children caught in conflict, the Gift of Food & Nourishment this Christmas will help children with special food that will nourish growing bodies and saves lives. With 23 ‘Gifts of Change’ to choose from ranging from €5 to €1,400, each Trócaire gift will support critical programmes across the world where Trócaire works. The gifts can be purchased online at www.trocaire.org/gifts or by calling 1800 408 408 (0800 912 1200 in NI). PHOTO: Mark Stedman

This Christmas, Trócaire urges the people of Wexford to make a meaningful difference by gifting sustainable and ethical presents. The charity’s 2024 “Gifts of Change” range includes 23 options, with two new gifts focused on children affected by conflict: Gift of Play & Healing (€40) and Gift of Food & Nourishment (€50). These gifts aim to support children in Gaza, Lebanon, Sudan, and other conflict zones.

Last year, Wexford residents contributed over €9,164 to Trócaire’s gift range, helping provide vital resources such as clean water, education, and livestock to families in the developing world. With gifts ranging from €5 to €1,400, all proceeds support Trócaire’s global programs, including those addressing climate change, food security, and water access.

The full gift range is available online, with options like Seeds and Tools (€15), Water Systems (€100), and Fix a Well (€1,000). Trócaire has sold over one million gifts since the initiative began in 2000.

To top
Audio Wave Audio Wave Audio Wave Audio Wave Audio Wave Audio Wave