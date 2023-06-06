Wexford company ‘Sully & Juno’ win big at The National Enterprise Awards

Sully & Juno who are supported by Local Enterprise Office Wexford were winners at this year’s National Enterprise Awards. The awards, which took place at the Round Room in the Mansion House in Dublin, were in their 23rd year and run annually by the Local Enterprise Offices.

Sully & Juno are leading in the design of affordable, brightly coloured, unisex children and adults clothing suitable for all, but those with sensory needs are front of mind. took home the South East Regional Award at the National Enterprise Awards held in the Mansion House Dublin on Thursday 1 June.

Sully & Juno’s mission is to be a leading competitor in the children and adults market for clothing, inclusive to all, recognised for excellence in quality and innovation. This will be realised by offering high quality, unique products that are comfortable to wear, reducing anxiety and inspiring children and adults to stand out from the crowd.

Announcing the award winners at the Mansion House, Minister Coveney said; “The National Enterprise Awards are the highlight of the small business and enterprise calendar. Year on year the diversity of businesses and the standard of companies that are coming through the process is getting stronger. We should not be surprised given the innovation and endurance that businesses have shown in the past couple years. We have some outstanding winners but the finalists on the whole have been excellent, and this is very much the start of their journey. We will ensure they continue to get the support they need to grow their businesses as small businesses in Ireland are at the core of every town, village and community and are vital to our economy.”

The National Enterprise Awards are one of a number of initiatives that the Local Enterprise Offices run, to foster entrepreneurship across the country. Others include Local Enterprise Week, the Student Enterprise Programme, National Women’s Enterprise Day and Local Enterprise Showcase. The Local Enterprise Offices in local authorities are funded by the Government of Ireland through Enterprise Ireland.

Breege Cosgrave, Head of Enterprise, Local Enterprise Office Wexford said “The Local Enterprise Office Wexford is absolutely delighted for Sully & Juno on a fantastic achievement. It’s always inspiring to see entrepreneurs identify a gap in the market and build a successful business around it. We are so proud to have supported Sully & Juno on their journey and it’s wonderful to see their hard work and dedication paying off. Congratulations to Sully & Juno on this fantastic achievement!

An Cathaoirleach, Cllr. George Lawlor; “It is great to see Wexford Businesses recognised for their amazing offerings at the National Enterprise Awards. Sully & Juno’s success is a testament to their hard work and dedication to providing high-quality offerings to their customers. Their strong business model and commitment to quality have clearly paid off, and it’s great to see them maintaining a strong market position. I’m sure that with their continued efforts, Sully & Juno will continue to thrive in the future. It’s inspiring to see such a successful and innovative company in action.

Established in 2014, the Local Enterprise Offices are the essential resource for any entrepreneur looking to start a business or any small business that is looking for support or advice to help them grow. Since their inception eight years ago, the Local Enterprise Offices have helped create over 25,000 jobs across the country. The LEOs work with thousands of client companies across Ireland in a diverse range of sectors offering mentoring, training, expert advice and financial supports to small businesses. For more information see http://www.LocalEnterprise.ie