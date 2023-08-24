Wexford Cornmarket Project to roll out initiative across the South East

It has been announced today that the Wexford Cornmarket project is to be granted €80,000 in funding for community and voluntary organisations.

Paul Delaney from the Cornmarket Project has welcomed the news and highlighted the importance of community drug projects in the war against addiction.

“Often people who are using cocaine are very reluctant, because of the stigma of being a drug user, to approach statutory services. So I think this is a very worthwhile way of ensuring that we make connections with this type of client.”

Mr. Delaney went on to outline that the Project will be rolling out an initiative across Wexford, South Tipperary, Carlow, Kilkenny and Waterford – called the South East Regional Drug and Alcohol Task Force Initiative.

“We will be rolling this out across the South East and will be making it available to all those with problems with cocaine. We will be doing a lot of it online we hope in that way to ensure its easier for people to get the help that they need.”