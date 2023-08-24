Over €500,000 for upgrades to childcare services in Wexford

Local Fianna Fáil Minister James Browne has welcomed funding worth €514,176 for energy efficient improvements to childcare services in Wexford.

A total of 151 childcare services across the country have been awarded grants worth €9 million under the Building Blocks Improvement Scheme for “greener, warmer” childcare services.

The scheme is part of a wider Building Blocks Capital Programme which aims to meet current and long-term early learning and childcare infrastructure needs.

Grants awarded range from €35,000 to €75,000 across two separate strands: Green Energy and Retrofit.

The Green Energy Strand supports the Climate Action Agenda and the Programme for Government, which aim to transition to a carbon neutral economy by the end of 2050 and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 51% by 2030. Under this Strand, grants are being provided to help services to increase their energy efficiency by utilising renewables, where feasible, through the installation of solar panels heat pumps, and insulation.

The Retrofit Strand is supporting existing services in need of upgrading. Eligible works include kitchen refurbishment, upgrading of sanitary facilities for children and adults, roof repairs, and the replacement and upgrading of flooring.

Minister Browne said: “I’m delighted that grants worth a total of €9 million have been allocated to 151 childcare services across the country. These grants will be used to install solar panels and insulate buildings.

“The funding will ensure the buildings are warmer and more energy efficient. It will also mean reduced energy costs for early learning and childcare providers.

“I’m thrilled that seven childcare services in Wexford have been included in the list of successful applicants. This funding, totaling €514,176, will significantly improve the buildings and consequently benefit both the children and the service providers.

“Fianna Fáil in Government is committed to reducing carbon emissions, in line with Ireland’s Climate Action Plan, and this funding will assist in that aim, while also meeting current and long-term early learning and childcare infrastructure needs.”

Wexford Little Daisies Community Childcare Strand A – Green Energy €73,548.00 Wexford Little Munchkins Childcare Strand A – Green Energy €75,000.00 Wexford Little Treasures Creche Strand A – Green Energy €73,569.75 Wexford Peek-A-Boo Creche Strand A – Green Energy €70,644.38 Wexford Puddle Lane Limited Strand A – Green Energy €75,000.00

Wexford Coisceim Montessori School Strand B – Retrofit €71,414.20 Wexford Faylinn Montessori & Creche Strand B – Retrofit €75,000.00