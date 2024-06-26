Wexford Councillor calls for urgent emergency funding for infamous road junction

A Wexford Councillor is calling for immediate urgent action at the road junction at Sinnottstown Lane, Coolballow

Yet another accident happened there yesterday and this is the third in two months.

According to the councillor the sight lines on the junction are very poor and it has been raised numerous times at the district meetings

Mr Forde is calling for emergency funding to address this road safety issue and that if three accidents in two months doesn’t highlight the issue then what does?

Speaking on Morning Mix Tom Forde said measures need to be approved there in the immediate future:

Related