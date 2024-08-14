Wexford Councillor says that new road safety programme should be extended to keep our roads safe

A new road safety programme will be rolled out in secondary schools next month.

The RSA is introducing the programme for transition year students, amid the rising death toll on our roads.

It comes following a fatal collision in Wexford yesterday morning where a woman in her 20s lost her life and a man in his 40s remains in hospital.

It teaches students how to drive, as well as creating awareness of unsafe driving behaviours.

Wexford Councillor Robbie Staples told South East Radio News that although he welcomes the programme, it should be extended:

“It’s great news that the RSA is introducing the programme to transition year students. Hopefully it will help to reduce the number of deaths on our roads and educate our young people on road safety. I believe that they need to go a step further and introduce the programme to fifth and sixth year curriculums, I think if we introduce that, it will also help to alleviate things.”

Related