Two Wexford hotspots rank in Ireland’s best-rated tourist destinations

The study, conducted by sports betting and casino site Tonybet , looked at the percentage of ‘excellent’ reviews compared to the total number of reviews on Tripadvisor for top Irish destinations. The destinations with the highest portion of ‘excellent’ reviews were then ranked top to bottom. Only places with 100 reviews or more were considered.

The data revealed Kilkee Cliff Walk in County Clare as the tourist spot with the highest number of ‘excellent’ reviews, making up 91.8% of all reviews.

The second highest-rated location is the Leprechaun and Fairy Underground Cavern in Carlingford, County Louth.

Whilst two Wexford tourist spots made the list:

Duncannon Fort made it to number 13. Duncannon Fort is an impressive presentation of a bastioned fortress perched on the side of the stunning Hook Peninsula. This historic structure holds one of the best vantage points to take in the beautiful Waterford Estuary from.

The tour comes highly recommended and one visitor called David H commended the tour guide: “What made our experience was our guide called Paul, he was so knowledgeable,funny,relaxed and easy going he had a diverse amount of information about the fort and how it impacted the surrounding area over the years. Highly recommended.”

Vinegar Hill in Enniscorthy made it to number 65. The most famous site of the 1798 Rebellion, its current peace, serenity and spectacular views belies its background as one of the bloodiest battlefields in Irish history. Vinegar Hill sits at the top of Enniscorthy, giving visitors a spectacular panoramic view of the town, its surrounding townslands and the River Slaney.