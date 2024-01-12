Wexford County Council chief executive Tom Enright to step away from role

Mr. Tom Enright, the Chief Executive of Wexford County Council has confirmed that he is to step away from the role.

He stated that the recent controversies involving South East Radio had no bearing whatsoever on his decision not to renew his contract with the local authority.

He says he feels that the time is right for a change and that a lot of the things he had hoped to achieve in the role had either been delivered, or were on the path to being delivered.

Mr. Enright is due to finish up in the role of Chief Executive on 23rd February 2024, at which point the role will be advertised by the Public Appointments Service.

