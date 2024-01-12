Suspected cocaine worth €3.43m seized at Rosslare Europort

Revenue have seized suspected cocaine worth €3.43 million at Rosslare Europort.

Earlier today, Revenue officers seized approximately 49 kgs of suspected cocaine at Rosslare Europort. The drugs with an approximate value of €3,430,000 were discovered as a result of risk profiling. Investigations are ongoing.

This operation is part of Revenue’s ongoing work targeting smuggling and shadow economy activity. If businesses, or members of the public have any information, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.

Related