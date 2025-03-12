Wexford County Council’s Just 1 Life Road Safety Programme wins top prize

Wexford County Council’s Just 1 Life Road Safety Programme has won a big award.

The programme took home the top prize in the Best Community Transport Initiative category in the Local Authority Members Association Community & Council Awards 2025.

Just 1 Life has significantly contributed to a reduction in road fatalities in County Wexford, with fatal collisions decreasing from 53 in 2006-2008 to just nineteen in the last three years.

Through interactive presentations and videos involving local emergency services, health organisations, and mental health support agencies, the programme has educated over 23,000 students to date.

This year, over 2,300 students will take part in five J1L events at the National Opera House.

