Wexford Deputy raises issue of our drugs problem in the Dail

The scourge of drug use and accessibility to drugs has been raised in the Dail by a Wexford Deputy

In Leaders Questions this week Verona Murphy highlighted the readily available supply of drugs that now can be accessed in any of our towns and villages

Deputy Murphy told the Dail efforts to prevent the drugs entering the country falls far short of what is required

She highlighted the fact that naval ships are lying idle because there is not enough staff to man them

Verona Murphy also told the Dail that complicated form filling was preventing gardai from tracking down drugs movement efficiently

