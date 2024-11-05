Wexford deputy tired of raising mental health issues and getting little response

Wexford Independent TD Verona Murphy says she has brought up the issue of mental health services in County Wexford and the south east over sixty times during the current Dail

Speaking on Morning Mix she said her contributions included the lack of acute facilities in the county, lack of funding for voluntary bodies and the treatment of the people who are caring for those effected

Verona Murphy is critical of so little being done while many are crying out for such services and describes the most recent Dail response to her questions as an insult to people who have mental health issues

