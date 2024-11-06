Wexford FC Manager James Keddy Steps Down

Wexford FC has announced the departure of senior men’s team manager James Keddy

The news was broken on Morning Mix

The following is a statement from Wexford FC

“We wish to give our thanks to James for his two successful seasons which resulted in two play off finishes as well as a successful FAI cup run to semi final this year.

We are grateful for his hard work in the project at Wexford FC and we were delighted to financially support James and his team in building our profile to get us where we are.

We look ahead to our 2025 campaign and will begin the process of appointing a new manager immediately.”

