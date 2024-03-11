Wexford farmers protest at council meeting

Wexford farmers protested at the monthly meeting of Wexford County Council this afternoon

Tractors from all over the county assembled at the council building in Carricklawn and farmers expressed their reason for being there as councillors arrived for the meeting

Chairman of Wexford IFA Jer O’Mahony then addressed the council meeting and talked about why so many farmers were there

He said overregulation was stifling so many farmers that they had to spend long hours in the evening time now completing paperwork

Jer O’Mahony called on the council to be mindful of this in any inspections they may be carrying out this year

