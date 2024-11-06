€260,079 investment in four rural water service projects in Co. Wexford

Wexford TD and Minister of State for Law Reform James Browne TD has confirmed that four County Wexford rural water service projects will benefit from investment under the Multi-annual Rural Water Programme.

“Wexford County Council has been working with County Wexford’s group water schemes to lodge applications for funding for capital improvement projects. My Fianna Fáil colleagues and I are committed to improving our rural infrastructure to improve our county’s social, environmental and economic development.

“We need to do everything we can to protect our water sources and ensure the highest standards in water treatment. €204,656 has been allocated towards water treatment provision, improvements and capital replacement works for the group water schemes based in Blackstairs, Borrmount, Kilanerin and Mullawn. Meanwhile source protection works to the value of €20,270 are approved for Mullawn Group Water Scheme and €35,153 will support similar works for Borrmount Group Water Scheme”.

“I am very conscious of the need to protect our water sources and ensure the highest standards in water treatment. I also want to ensure that our rural communities have the benefit of high quality infrastructure and water services. I have no doubt that the investment announced today will help improve these water services, which will continue to support and encourage people to live and work locally in rural County Wexford.

