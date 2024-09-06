Wexford FC play in Division one tonight in Cork

Wexford FC travel to Cork this evening to take on Cobh Ramblers.

Wexford go down in fifth place and Ramblers are currently in sixth so both sides will be looking to push through to a play off position making this a very important game.

Head of Football at Wexford FC John Godkin spoke to South East Radio news ahead of that match and said that there aren’t too many injury concerns.

“If we can get a result here tonight it keeps them well in the playoff positions with six games to go. So I’m wishing James and all the lads the very best of luck”.

Elsewhere it’s Athlone Town versus Finn Harps, Longford Town host Bray Wanderers and Kerry FC go to Treaty United – all of tonight’s games start at 7.45pm.

