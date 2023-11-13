Wexford FC to move to a new home

Wexford FC are set to leave Ferrycarrig Park – with plans for a 6,000 capacity stadium in town.

Plans were confirmed by Wexford County Council CEO Tom Enright today. He said that the stadium will form part of the plans to house a university and two schools on a 100 acre site which stretches from Killeens to Whiterock Hill.

This comes following the compulsory purchase of Ferrycarrig Park for the motorway project.

Wexford FC have released the following statement:

“In association with Wexford County Council and SETU, Wexford FC, Wexford Football League and Wexford Women’s League are set to move to a new custom-built stadium in Wexford Town with capacity for 4,000 to 6,000 people and a 4G pitch.

The news was confirmed by Wexford County Council Chief Executive Tom Enright at their Council meeting today, who said that a new football stadium will form part of the council’s ambitious plans within an area from Killeens across to Whiterock Hill.

“This announcement is not just great news for Wexford FC, but it’s great news for Wexford football as a whole,” Wexford FC CEO Tony Doyle said. “These facilities will be there for everyone – the Wexford Football League, the Women’s League and Wexford FC as the League of Ireland club. It’ll be a game-changer across all strands of our game.

Wexford FC is very excited to be part of this amazing development.

We would like to thank the FAI, the Wexford Football League and Tom Enright, Chief Executive of Wexford County Council for all their efforts and support in getting to this stage.

Having a SETU complex in Wexford is amazing and congratulations to both the Council and SETU for making this happen.

Wexford FC is here to support football and the community within the county and help support SETU wherever required. It is exciting to be part of this project and we can not wait to get started.

We are in a process of joining Wexford FC with the men and the women’s league to form an alliance to drive the development of the game in our county and part of that has already got underway.”

