Wexford female entrepreneurs encourage peers to consider applying for Going for Growth programme 

Wexford businesswomen are urging female entrepreneurs to apply for the 17th cycle of the “Going for Growth” program, aimed at supporting women in expanding their businesses.

The program, backed by Enterprise Ireland and KPMG, helps participants increase revenue, create jobs, and enter new markets.

Applications are open until midnight on November 15, with 60 spots available for the six-month program starting January 14, 2025.

Niamh Hogan, a past participant and founder of Holos skincare, highlighted the program’s positive impact on confidence and business growth.

The initiative has been recognized for fostering ambition among female entrepreneurs and has successfully supported nearly 1,000 women since its inception in 2008.

The program features monthly peer discussions led by successful businesswomen, known as Lead Entrepreneurs, many of whom are past participants.

Enterprise Ireland and KPMG emphasize their commitment to enhancing opportunities for women entrepreneurs, aiming to create a robust entrepreneurial ecosystem in Ireland.

For more details and to apply, visit www.goingforgrowth.com.

