Wexford Festival Opera announces Heather Hadrill and Grace Morgan as directors of the Pocket Operas for 2023 festival

Wexford Festival Opera 2023 promises a packed programme for this year’s festival. As part of the festival’s commitment to nurturing a new generation of creative artists, WFO invited applications from young directors and set designers, who are Irish or based in Ireland, to develop stage concepts for the two operas.

Wexford Festival Opera today announced that Heather Hadrill and Grace Morgan will direct these two Pocket Operas / Opera Beag. General booking is now open for the festival. For more see http://wexfordopera.com

Local to Wexford, Heather Hadrill’s directing credits include Handel’s Acis and Galatea and Purcell’s Dido & Aeneas for Scuola del Canto Libero, Prague; she has also directed/produced for theatre with Travelling Light Theatre Company and Four Rivers Theatre Co. Closer to home, Heather was the Artist in Residence at Wexford Arts Centre 2021.

Heather will direct La fille du régiment by Gaetano Donizetti (1840) a well-loved comic opera following the story of an orphan girl ‘adopted’ by a regiment of soldiers.

Grace Morgan will direct Suor Angelica by Giacomo Puccini (1918). Puccini’s beautiful score tells of one woman’s ultimate sacrifice when caught in circumstances enforced upon her by both her family and society.