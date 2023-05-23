Wexford fire service to strike

Strike action within the Fire Service in Wexford is imminent.

SIPTU members will begin their campaign of industrial action on the 6th of June. The dispute is over the recruitment and retention of staff in the fire service.

In New Ross Fire station they are currently 5 firefighters short.

Speaking to Morning Mix, Shop Steward for the Fire Service Wayne Cox:

“As of the 6th June, industrial action will commence for 7 days which is non compliance with training and drills. If nothing happens within that 7 days, on the 13th June, rolling strikes around the country will commence. This means that 50% of stations will be striking at any one time.

Following the rolling strikes, if the government hasn’t engaged, there will be all out strikes, beginning on the 20th June.”