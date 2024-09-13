SETU is one step closer to securing veterinary course as competitor bows out

SETU is now in a better position to secure a new veterinary school in Ireland.

Just two universities remain in contention as The University of Limerick has withdrawn its expression of interest due to “its circumstances”.

Only Donegal and The South East Technological University are in the running.

UCD is the only university in the country offering veterinary medicine and its 85 places on offer each year are insufficient to meet demand.

Waterford senator John Cummins says an announcement is expected in the coming weeks – and he believes that the South East Technological University is in a strong position:

“I believe SETU is in a very strong position on veterinary medicine, especially given UL’s decision to withdraw from the process. There’s been some that have suggested that political interference would be brought to bear under process, but I’ve always believed in the strong case put forward by SETU to develop what is a much sought after degree program. So I hope a decision can be made soon and that the ambition of SETU can be realized.”

Wexford Independent TD, Verona Murphy, spoke at the start of the month and said she wanted to hold Taoiseach Simon Harris accountable over his guarantees regarding the new course.

Ms. Murphy also stated that the offering should come to SETU based on Merit and not political expedience.

Senator Malcolm Byrne stated earlier this month that:

“The Southeast Technological University has developed world-class proposals around providing a veterinary course here on our doorstep in the Southeast and it would certainly be very welcome.”

Related