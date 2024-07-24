Wexford Food takes centre stage

Food lovers coming to the 2024 Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann are in for a real treat with a bespoke food event ‘The Wexford Fleadh Artisan Food Hall’ located at the Wexford Presbyterian Church, Anne Street which will showcase the very best of Wexford’s artisan food producers.Some of Wexford’s camogie stars were on hand to launch the event yesterday.

‘The Wexford Fleadh Artisan Food Hall’ runs from Wednesday 7th – Sunday 11th August 2024 and will be open from 10am – 5.30pm daily during the forthcoming 2024 Fleadh Cheoil. This event is hosted by the Wexford Food Producers Network with support from Wexford County Council and Wexford Local Enterprise Office. The event is one of the many highlights planned during the forthcoming 2024 Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann.

Speaking about the event Trudie Power, Chairperson, the Wexford Food Producers Network said:

‘We are delighted to present The Wexford Fleadh Artisan Food Hall which is set in the unique backdrop of the Wexford Presbyterian Church on Anne Street. This special event provides us with a great opportunity to showcase the very best food and beverages that Wexford has to offer. We encourage the local community and visitors to Wexford during the forthcoming 2024 Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann to come and meet our local Wexford food producers and taste their delicious produce.

This event would not have been possible without the continued support of Wexford County Council and Wexford Local Enterprise Office. We would also like to thank the Wexford Presbyterian Church for allowing us to use this incredibly special setting for our event.’

The Wexford Presbyterian Church on Anne Street is a building of significant architectural, artistic and historical interest. It was originally designed by Thomas Willis (c.1782-1864) and was built from 1840-1845. This magnificent town centre church building has been brought back to life and the Wexford Presbyterian Church is delighted that the building will be used by the local community as part of the celebrations for the forthcoming 2024 Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann.

The Wexford Food Producers Network provides a centralised member led and member representative organisation with a core remit to promote and support the business of Wexford food. The organisation has over fifty members who are Wexford based sole traders, SME’s and large companies. Their continued aim is to support Wexford food producers, to build a sustainable food industry and to contribute significantly to the Irish economy on a local, regional, national and international level through the export markets.

The Wexford Food Producers Network is recognised and supported by Wexford County Council, Wexford Local Enterprise Office and Wexford Local Development. The Wexford Food Producers Network engages with the Department of Agriculture, Food & The Marine and with national agencies Bord Bia, Bord Iascaigh Mhara, Ornua –The Irish Dairy Board and Fáilte Ireland on various important issues for the Irish Food & Drinks sector.

For further information please visit www.wexfordfoodfamily.com

