Wexford GAA win 2021 digital impact award

The winners of the 2021 and 2022 MacNamee Awards have been confirmed by the GAA. The GAA National Communication and Media Awards are named after the late Pádraig MacNamee, former President of the GAA, Chairman of the GAA Commission (1969-1971) and member of the RTÉ authority.

They are presented annually in recognition of outstanding contributions made by individuals and Association units in the area of media and communications. The presentation of the 2021 & 2022 Awards were delayed due to Covid 19.

Wexford GAA TV has been recognised as winner of the Digital Impact Award in the Mcnamee Awards:

2021 Digital Impact Award – Wexford GAA TV

The Wexford TV Team are worthy winners of the 2021 MacNamee Award for Best Digital Impact. Their innovative and professional approach to engaging the Wexford GAA online community, both domestically and internationally, ensured that Wexford GAA not only maintained but also enhanced its connection with the GAA community throughout the pandemic and as we transitioned out of restrictions in 2021. The significant number of live-streamed games, coupled with the viewership and engagement metrics on their social media platforms, demonstrates that the content they delivered was both pertinent and distinctive, undoubtedly attracting numerous Gaels from within and beyond Wexford. The access provided to the Club championships was executed in a creative and consistent manner, featuring excellent pre-match and post-match analysis and commentary. Memorable moments and unique incidents from the 2021 Wexford GAA TV broadcasts were shared on their digital channels, showcasing the high-quality club action taking place in Wexford. Likewise, their successful execution of productions such as the Cairde Loch Garman Player of the Year Awards, Glen Fuels Player of the Week, and club visits leading up to County Finals further underscores the excellence of the Wexford TV team.

