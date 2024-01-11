Wexford Gardaí appealing for help from the public as they launch human trafficking investigation

An Garda Síochána at Wexford Garda Station have commenced a human trafficking investigation following the discovery of 14 people in a shipping container arriving in Rosslare Europort at approximately 3am on Monday, 8th January 2024.

Ten Kurdish nationals from Iran and Iraq, two of whom are children, along with three people from Vietnam and one from Turkey were discovered on board the ship while it was sailing from Zeebrugge in Belgium to Ireland.

Gardaí were alerted by UK authorities in advance and a co-ordinated plan was put in place with emergency services in Wexford in anticipation of their arrival to the port.



The nine men, three women and two girls have been assessed by medical personnel and have been deemed to be in good health. Gardaí are interviewing the 14 people with the help of interpreters.



Gardaí attached to Wexford Garda Station, supported by the Garda National Immigration Bureau, are investigating all of the circumstances of this incident. They are liaising closely with international counterparts through Europol in The Hague.

The ship’s crew are assisting An Garda Síochána with these enquiries.



Anyone with any information in relation to this incident, no matter how insignificant it may appear, is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station 053-9165200, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 66 11 or any Garda Station.

