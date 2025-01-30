Wexford Gardai are warning about an increase in scams & bogus calls

In the aftermath of Storm Eowyn many people face the daunting task of repairing damage to their homes. Unfortunately, this can also attract scam artists preying on people’s distress.

Sergeant Eddie Wilde speaking on Morning Mix earlier today said there is a growing issue of scam callers offering services like repairs or equipment sales, such as generators, chainsaws, or power washers. These individuals often appear professional and act swiftly, presenting themselves as the solution to urgent needs. However, their goal is to deceive and take advantage of vulnerable individuals, especially those still recovering from a storm’s impact.

While these scams may not affect the majority of people, they do target those in stressful situations who may be more inclined to trust a smooth-talking stranger. Sergeant Wilde stressed that this type of crime involves serious offenses, including deception, criminal damage, and extortion.

So, how can you identify a scammer? Sergeant Wilde offered several key points:

Don’t buy from unsolicited callers : Whether it’s a door-to-door visit, a text, email, or a flyer, avoid purchasing services or equipment from someone who shows up uninvited.

: Whether it’s a door-to-door visit, a text, email, or a flyer, avoid purchasing services or equipment from someone who shows up uninvited. Look for references : A legitimate business or service will have verifiable references and a history. Ask for details, and don’t hesitate to do your research.

: A legitimate business or service will have verifiable references and a history. Ask for details, and don’t hesitate to do your research. Be cautious with machinery : Scammers may try to sell faulty or stolen equipment, putting your safety at risk. If you’re not familiar with using tools like chainsaws, consider the potential danger—improper use can result in serious injury.

: Scammers may try to sell faulty or stolen equipment, putting your safety at risk. If you’re not familiar with using tools like chainsaws, consider the potential danger—improper use can result in serious injury. Demand proper identification: Anyone offering services should be willing to provide identification and allow you to verify their details with local authorities.

If you are uncertain about a caller or service, Sergeant Wilde encourages you to reach out to your local authorities. “It’s very unlikely that a genuine worker will have any problem with the guards checking out their details,” he said.

One common scam involves pushing homeowners to pay substantial deposits upfront or even forcing them into going to the bank to withdraw more money for “extra charges.” Sergeant Wilde emphasized the importance of seeking help if you find yourself in this situation. Banks are trained to recognize signs of financial fraud and can assist if you feel something isn’t right.

Additionally, scammers may offer “quick fixes” like laying cheap tarmac or completing substandard work to get immediate payment. Always get a second opinion before agreeing to any work.

For homeowners in need of repairs after a storm, Sergeant Wilde recommends sticking to trusted sources:

Go local : Speak with local hardware stores or community members, such as representatives or activists, who can direct you to trusted service providers.

: Speak with local hardware stores or community members, such as representatives or activists, who can direct you to trusted service providers. Verify online listings: If you choose to search online, ensure that the companies you consider have proper reviews, business history, and verifiable references.

