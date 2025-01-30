People have lost the run of themselves as dog fouling reaches new low

The issue of Dog Fouling is raising its head once more. This time in the Enniscorthy Area. An Enniscorthy Independent Councillor is calling out the growing problem

Cllr. John O Rourke says people have lost the run of themselves as pet owners are reportedly allowing their dogs to relieve themselves on the new state of the art soccer pitch which is made from synthetic material

Speaking to Alan Corcoran the councillor is calling for stricter enforcement of fines and a zero-tolerance approach

Listen back here to the full conversation :

