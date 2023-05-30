Wexford General Hospital – Care options ahead of the bank holiday weekend

Wexford General Hospital has issued a list of care options ahead of the Bank Holiday Weekend.

As the Emergency Department remains closed at Wexford General, there are many other ways to take care of you and your family.

Ranging from self care and pharmacy for minor upsets to GP surgery and out of hours GP for more serious health problems.

There is also a Local Injury Unit at Wexford General Hospital open daily until 10pm.

For all emergency health concerns you can call 999 or 112 or visit your closest ED department.