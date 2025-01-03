Wexford General Hospital suspends visiting effective immediately

Due to increased infection control measures Wexford general Hospital has suspended visiting throughout the hospital, effective immediately.

Visiting will only be allowed in exceptional circumstances, on compassionate grounds. Nominated partners will be granted access to the Maternity Unit and also parents accompanying sick children on Gabriel’s Ward.

Patients attending ED will not be able to be accompanied in the waiting area unless the patient is for O&G services, Paediatric or requiring assistance (eg the elderly or disabled)

A drop off/collection desk for property is in operation from 12.30pm to 8.30 pm daily at the main reception.

All visitors are asked to remember to practice, Respiratory and cough etiquette, Effective hand hygiene and the Use of face masks as required and as appropriate.

All visitors are asked not to attend the hospital is they have any symptoms of vomiting or diarrhoea, a cough, cold or a temperature

