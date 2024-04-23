Wexford has 4th most eco-friendly homes in Ireland

Switcher.ieʼs new study reveals Wexford has the fourth most eco-friendly homes in Ireland.

Wexford ranked 4th overall and was number 1 for homes using renewable energy. This was indicated by the number of SEAI solar panel and heat pump grants received and the number of properties using solar energy. It received a significant number of SEAI renewable energy grants in 2023 and was second highest for homes using solar power.

Wicklow was in the top spot as the county with the greenest homes in the country, with the second-highest number of EVs and energy-efficient homes. It also beat many other regions when it came to recycling, solar energy, and SEAI grants.

Wicklow, Meath, Dublin, Wexford, Sligo, Cork, Kildare, Kerry, Waterford and Galway were the top 10 counties with the most eco-friendly homes.

Though more urban counties with higher incomes like Wicklow, Meath, Kildare, Dublin, Galway and Cork made the top 10, counties like Sligo, Wexford, Waterford and Kerry also fared very well, with plenty of warm, energy-efficient properties, SEAI grants and a significant amount of homes using solar energy.

Commercial Director of Switcher.ie, Eoin Clarke says:

“With ambitious climate targets, government grants and sky-high energy prices, ever more Irish households are reducing their waste, driving electric and making their homes warmer and more energy efficient.

Besides lowering the carbon footprint, cleaner energy alternatives like electric cars, solar panels, and heat pumps also offer families longer-term ways to save.

Though urban, higher-income areas like Dublin, Kildare, Cork and Wicklow ranked highly for renewable energy use, electric cars and recycling, more rural regions like Wexford, Sligo, Kerry, and Roscommon featured strongly for solar power, energy efficiency and SEAI grants.

Though switching to an electric car or making your home warmer can come with steep upfront costs, many government grants are available. Always check if you’re eligible for a partial or full grant from the SEAI, so you don’t pay more than you need to.

There are also simple, less costly ways to make your home warmer, like insulating your hot water cylinder, hanging thermal curtains, fitting draught or chimney excluders, or radiator boosters to ensure a consistent room temperature.”

