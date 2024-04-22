It was announced over the weekend that two new Community Centres to be built in Co Wexford in Ballymitty and Riverchapel.

Riverchapel Community Complex who are set to receive €1,797,919 in funding to develop a new community centre while €3,195,954 in funding has been granted for Ballymitty Community Development.

The plans approved by Wexford County Council last year involve the construction of a single storey Community Centre Building to consist of two childcare rooms with facilities including designated external play areas, a Youth Café, a Digital Hub and meeting room, two team changing room facilities, indoor sports, recreation, and an events hall.

The funding is part of an investment of over €30 million announced by The Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, which will deliver 12 new community centres nationwide.

It’s the first time in the history of the State that a dedicated fund has been set up to deliver new-build community centres in Rural Ireland.

The successful community centre projects, will receive capital grants of between €1 million and €6 million to build multi-functional centres in areas that currently lack community facilities.

The Community Centres Investment Fund – was launched in March 2023 to provide investment for new and ambitious community projects in our towns and villages.

After providing funding of €45.8m to over 860 projects for refurbishments, Minister Humphreys decided to put a renewed focus on supporting communities that have no community centre at all.

