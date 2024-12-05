Wexford Hotelier Colm Neville Calls on Incoming Government to Support the Struggling Hospitality Sector

As the festive season approaches, Wexford’s hospitality sector faces one of its most crucial periods. For businesses across the county, December represents not just a time of celebration, but a lifeline. Colm Neville, a well-known Wexford hotelier, is calling on the incoming government to take immediate action to support the local hospitality sector, which is struggling under the weight of rising costs and economic uncertainty.

Neville, a passionate advocate for the local economy, emphasizes how critical December is for businesses, especially in hospitality and retail. With increased foot traffic and consumer spending, this time of year provides a vital opportunity for local establishments to build up reserves that will help them survive the quieter months of January and February. However, without immediate government intervention, many businesses may not make it through.

“The festive period is not just about making money; it’s about securing jobs, supporting local producers, and maintaining the vitality of our communities,” Neville says. “When people spend their money locally, it has a multiplying effect. That one euro spent in a local restaurant can turn into three or four euros as it circulates through the community, supporting farms, local workers, and other businesses. The money stays within the area, benefiting everyone.”

Mr. Neville highlights the importance of this local economy. While online shopping has become increasingly popular, it doesn’t offer the same level of community support. When people buy locally, whether it’s in shops, restaurants, or pubs, they help create a social and economic environment that benefits everyone. He believes that the benefits of spending locally go beyond economics—they also have significant mental health and social benefits.

“During the festive season, it’s not just about shopping or dining—it’s about socializing, connecting, and supporting each other. For those living alone, a visit to a local shop or a meal out can provide crucial social interaction, helping to fight the loneliness that so many are struggling with right now,” Neville explains. “We can’t underestimate the positive impact that simple acts of connection have on mental health, especially during such a challenging time.”

However, despite the positive effects of local spending, many businesses are still grappling with rising costs. Neville points to the increase in supply costs and wage hikes, which have made it more difficult for businesses to remain profitable. Many in the hospitality sector are already struggling, and without support from the government, some may be forced to close their doors for good.

“The reality is, without support, local businesses are in danger of falling by the wayside. We’ve already seen a number of closures in the sector, and if things don’t change, we risk losing even more,” Neville warns. “If these businesses fail, what will we have left to offer our visitors? Tourism will suffer, and the local economy will take a huge hit.”

Neville is calling for the incoming government to honor promises made during the election campaign, specifically regarding the reduction of VAT rates and addressing the rising costs of doing business in the hospitality sector. He stresses that the government must act swiftly to provide relief to businesses that are essential to the community.

“Small businesses, particularly those in hospitality, are the backbone of our communities,” Neville says. “They provide jobs, support families, and contribute to the local economy in ways that larger businesses just can’t. But they need help. They need support in terms of reduced VAT rates, subsidies, or other measures that can ease the burden of rising costs.”

As the festive season kicks into full gear, Neville urges people to remember the importance of spending locally. Not only does it help keep the economy alive, but it also ensures that local businesses can continue to thrive and provide essential services for the community.

“The circular economy is real. When you spend locally, that money comes back to you and your community,” Neville concludes. “So this holiday season, let’s all make a conscious effort to shop, dine, and support local. It’s more than just about spending money—it’s about supporting our families, our neighbors, and our future.”