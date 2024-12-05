Brian Brennan newly elected TD for Fine Gael sets out his stall

Brian Brennan, the newly elected TD for the North Wexford-South Wicklow Constituency, is stepping into his political journey with a clear sense of purpose and commitment to local communities.

After a whirlwind campaign and an overwhelming mandate from the people, Brennan is now ready to face the challenges ahead, starting with the issues that matter most to his constituents.

Speaking on Morning Mix earlier today, Mr. Brennan shared insights into the key issues he plans to focus on in his new role. From tackling the challenges faced by the hospitality sector to ensuring the welfare of carers and addressing the ongoing struggles of rural communities, Brennan is committed to making meaningful changes in the lives of those he represents.

A Passion for the Hospitality Sector

The TD, who has a background in the hospitality industry, is particularly passionate about supporting local businesses. He has been vocal about the need for government action to reduce VAT rates for the hospitality industry, a critical lifeline for many small businesses.

Speaking about the difficulties facing local cafes and food outlets, Brennan emphasized the importance of supporting smaller establishments. “McDonald’s on Grafton Street should not be treated the same as a local café in Courtown,” he stated. “Smaller businesses are the lifeblood of our communities, and they need a helping hand to survive the rising costs that are making it increasingly difficult for them to stay afloat.”

He added that the current VAT rate of 11% is a step in the right direction, but he remains committed to pushing for further reductions, specifically targeting the smaller food and entertainment businesses. Brennan is also calling for an investigation into the rising costs of energy, insurance, and wages, which are further burdening local businesses.

Fighting for Carers and Families

Another key issue that Brennan is prioritizing is support for carers. With an extensive background in engaging with local communities, he has seen firsthand the vital role that carers play in society. However, he believes that the current system does not adequately support them.

“The means testing for the carers allowance has to be abolished,” Brennan said, stressing that those who provide care for loved ones deserve fair compensation without the bureaucratic hurdles of means testing. “These are some of the hardest workers in our society, and we need to recognize their contribution with the respect and financial support they deserve.”

Brennan also pledged to increase the family care payment to €325 per week and advocated for a substantial increase to the old-age pension to €350 per week. He is determined to ensure that carers and elderly citizens are not left behind as the government forms its next budget.

Infrastructure and Rural Development

As a representative of both urban and rural areas, Brennan is acutely aware of the infrastructure challenges facing North Wexford and South Wicklow. He spoke about the need for better industry and manufacturing in the region, noting that local communities are often overlooked when it comes to economic development.

“We need to make sure that businesses are supported in our area so people don’t have to drive to Dublin or other urban centers for work,” Brennan explained. “It’s essential that we bring industry and infrastructure to rural areas to create jobs and boost the local economy.”

Brennan also highlighted the importance of farming in the region and expressed concern over the aging farming population. With an average age of 60 among farmers, he called for more support for the sector, including policies aimed at attracting younger people to farming and ensuring the long-term sustainability of the industry.

Uniting the Party and Serving the People

Brennan’s candid reflections on the internal dynamics within his party, Fine Gael, underscore his commitment to moving forward with unity and collaboration. While acknowledging the internal challenges the party faces, he emphasized that his focus remains on delivering results for the people of his constituency.

“I was elected to represent all of North Wexford and South Wicklow,” Brennan stated. “While we may have had some internal challenges, my priority is to ensure that we work together as a team to deliver for the people who put their trust in us.”

Brennan’s leadership vision is rooted in a pragmatic approach to governance. He expressed his determination to bring stability to the political landscape, rejecting the notion of another election in the near future. He aims to ensure that the government remains focused on the issues that matter to his constituents, including economic stability, healthcare, and local infrastructure.