Wexford house connected to drug cartel to go under the hammer

A property linked to the Kinahan cartel is due to go under the hammer next week following its seizure by the Criminal Assets Bureau.

The Wexford house had been bought for €265,000 in 2008. The three-bedroom detached dormer bungalow now has a guide price of €190,000.

It is described as being in a peaceful location just outside Oylegate.

The property is close to a variety of amenities to include shops, post office, pubs, primary school, child-care facility, take away, GAA club, church, and Garda Station.

A short drive is the coastal county town of Wexford where all major amenities and transport links are to be found.

This area in the sunny southeast is famed for its numerous family friendly sandy white beaches. The closet being Curracloe 11km.

The subject property comprises of a charming, c. 129.05 sq.mt – 1388 sq. ft. detached dormer bungalow. The accommodation comprises of at ground floor a siting room, kitchen/dining room, a utility, bedroom, and bathroom. On the first floor are 2 further bedrooms and a family bathroom. The house which is filled with light throughout sits centrally on large gardens bound by mature hedging accesses via a gravel drive. There is the added benefit of a steel 12m x 6m shed at the rear of the garden. The house is located on a quite road in the middle of the verdant Wexford countryside.

The property at Coolamain, Bog Road, Oylegate, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford Y21WP83, is set to go to auction on Wednesday 22nd at Wilsons Auctions, Kingswood Interchange, Naas Road, Dublin 22.