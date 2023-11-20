Free Christmas parking returning to Wexford, Enniscorthy, Gorey, and New Ross

Free Christmas Parking is returning to Wexford, Enniscorthy, Gorey, and New Ross.

Free parking will be available to all visitors to towns from 11am on Saturday, 2nd, 9th, and 16th of December and from 18th to 23rd of December (inclusive).

This initiative aims to support local businesses and encourage everyone to shop local this festive season.

This gives everyone a wonderful opportunity to explore the vibrant streets of Wexford, Enniscorthy, Gorey, and New Ross, and discover the wide range of unique shops, boutiques, and markets they have to offer.

Please note that this offer applies to public car parks only and does not include on-street parking or privately-owned car parks.

A full list of carparks where the free parking is available can be found below:

Enniscorthy

1. Abbey Square Car Park

2. Fairgreen Car Park

3. Parnell Road Car Park

4. Railway Square Car Park

5. Castlehill Car Park

6. Irish Street Car Park

7. Convent Road Car Park

8. Mill Yard Lane Car Park

9. Island Road Car Park

10. Minch Norton Car Park

Gorey

1. Rams Arms Car Park

2. Masonic Car Park

3. Market Square Car Park

4. Wexford Street Car Park

5. Civic Square Car Park

New Ross

1. John Street

2. North Street

3. The Quays

4. Supervalu Car Park

5. Church Lane Car Park

6. High Street Car Park

7. Barrack Lane Car Park

8. Maher’s Yard Car Park

Wexford

1. Hill Street Car Park

2. Belvedere Road Car Park

3. Crescent Quay Car Park

4. Ferrybank Car Park

5. High Street Car Park

6. Wellington Place Car Park

7. Bride Street Car Park

8. Paul Quay Car Park

9. Allen Street Car Park

Related