Wexford IFA Celebrates 70 Years

Wexford IFA has been celebrating 70 years in existence this weekend.

The Taoiseach, local Dail representatives, Councillors as well as MEP Cinthia Ni Morochu were in attendance last night.

Outgoing Chairman of Wexford IFA Ger O Mahony says Wexford was to the forefront in highlighting agricultural issues over the decades.

Back in the sixties farmers from all over Wexford marched with their colleagues in protest at the rates issue, resulting in a number of them being jailed.

Pictured is Taoiseach Simon Harris, National IFA President Francie Gorman and Ger O Mahony

