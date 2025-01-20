A Major Blow to Wexford’s Workforce

In a devastating revelation for Wexford, Labour TD George Lawlor has expressed concern over the possible closure of BNY Mellon’s operations in the county.

According to Mr. Lawlor, multiple employees from the financial services firm have reached out to inform him that BNY Mellon is planning to wind down its operations in Wexford, with the majority of jobs set to move to Dublin.

“This is a huge blow and will be a significant loss for Wexford,” Lawlor said. “We have a highly skilled, highly educated, and talented workforce here in the county, and losing these jobs will impact not just the employees but their families as well.”

Wexford has long faced challenges in attracting and retaining high-paying jobs compared to other counties in Ireland. With this new development, the Labour TD fears the loss of 300 jobs will only exacerbate this issue, particularly in an area where such opportunities are already limited.

The announcement has raised alarms about the future of Wexford’s local economy, with the affected roles playing a vital part in the region’s financial landscape. George Lawlor has called on the new Minister for Enterprise to urgently visit Wexford to address the situation.

“I’m urging the new minister to come to Wexford immediately, to either reverse this decision or ensure that these jobs are replaced with similar opportunities,” Lawlor added. “This is a serious test for the new government, and we need swift action to protect the livelihoods of our people.”

