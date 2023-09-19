Wexford is one of just three counties that has only one road fatality so far this year

Wexford is one of just three counties that had only one road accident fatality so far this year. The other two are Sligo and Kildare.

Nationally road deaths this year stand at 130 up 25 on the same period last year. Road fatalities in Tipperary, Mayo, Galway, and Westmeath have increased by more than 100%. The highest percentage increase was recorded in Mayo, where there were five deaths in 2022 but 11 so far in 2023. After the horrific collisions last month in Clonmel and Cashel that claimed four and three lives, respectively, Tipperary now holds the grim status of having lost more lives on its roads than any other county this year, a total of 14.

The level of road fatalities has prompted a national speed limit review with urban areas and secondary roads expected to see their speed limits lowered. The rate of deaths on Irish roads is now at its highest in six years.

According to figures compiled by the Irish Independent the rate of road fatalities is 24% higher than for the same period last year.

