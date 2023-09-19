SSE Renewables powers change with up to €20,000 donation to community groups based in Wexford

SSE Renewables, Ireland’s leading developer, owner, and operator of renewable energy, has donated with up to €20,000 to 11 community groups across Wexford in the last year through its wind farm community fund.

The contributions are revealed in SSE Renewables’ 2022/23 Community Investment Review, which has just been published.

In total SSE Renewables has invested €1.1 million this year from its wind farms into almost 400 community-based projects across the country. The company provides voluntary community funding from its wind farms in support of energy efficiency, safety and sustainability projects to local groups, sports organisations and schools among others and is the largest-ever yearly investment made by SSE Renewables into local communities from its wind farms.

In Wexford, the Richfield Wind Farm Community Fund, which distributes wind powered funding on behalf of Richfield Wind Farm, located near Bridgetown, donated up to €20,000 to 11 community groups including schools, sports clubs and community centres.

The latest Community Fund donation brings the total contribution made by SSE Renewables to local communities in Ireland over €11 million so far since 2003. In that time the Community Fund awards have supported almost 4,500 projects and good causes in the areas closest to its wind farms.

In addition to Wexford funding was awarded to community groups operating near SSE Renewables’ wind farms located in Cavan, Donegal, Sligo, Mayo, Monaghan, Cork, Limerick, Kerry, Tipperary, and Galway.

Michelle Donnelly, Community Investment Manager at SSE Renewables said: “Our community benefit funds continue to support numerous communities across Ireland and showcase the ability of communities to successfully respond to emerging priorities. The Richfield Wind Park community fund has benefitted a large number of community groups. Funding has been utilised to develop and improve floodlights, support community associations and energy efficiency. This included the installation of new floodlights for new astro-turf pitches, support for meals on wheels programme and installing energy, efficient doors. The investments we make now from our wind generation sites will support these communities for years to come.”

