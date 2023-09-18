Significant improvements in electricity will be seen in Ballygarrett and Kilmuckridge next year.

Following the latest significant outage in the area on September 7th it has been revealed that EBS Networks have major improvements to the Ballygarrett and Kilmuckridge area by early 2024.

The company has redesigned a large section and have been working on refurbishment of this network for the past year and hope to be finished early next year.

Speaking to South East Radio News this afternoon Senator Malcolm Byrne says he is glad this is seen as a priority. Malcolm pointed out that homes and businesses in these areas have often been hit by outages or problems with connections and that he and local Councillor, Pip Breen, have been raising the problem over the last year with ESB Networks. “The line serving the Ballygarrett/Kilmuckridge area is also of the longest on the ESB Network system. There are frequent interruptions and this often leaves people without supply. The company has redesigned a large section and have been working on refurbishment of this network for the past year and hope to be finished early next year. There is a large section of this network being transferred to the new ESB substation at Banogue. This will mean that over 1,000 customers will be supplied in future from a much shorter length of refurbished network, which will be more reliable.”

Malcolm and Pip have met with and regularly engaged with ESB management on what they both described as “incredibly frustrating outages for the community.” Among the short term measures planned by the ESB are: Provision of a reliable back feed (alternative cable routing source of power in the event that an outage affects the ‘main’ route) for the area

Provision of new innovative recloser devices to minimise customer disruption if a fault occurs

Provision of a Network Technician to literally walk the line and observe/list out any potential issues on the line

