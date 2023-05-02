Wexford Lidl Employee Awarded ‘Customer First Champion’ Accolade

Wexford Lidl Employee Awarded ‘Customer First Champion’ at Lidl National Employee Achievement Awards 2023

Brian Price, Customer Assistant in Lidl Wexford has been awarded with the ‘Customer First Champion’ award at the company’s annual Lidl National Employee Achievement Awards which took place in the Aviva Stadium on Tuesday 25th April. The awards ceremony celebrates and recognises colleagues’ achievements across the business with 27 awards given out on the night.

The Customer First Champion award celebrates colleagues who consistently display a pleasant ‘can do’ attitude, who go the extra mile for their team and customers, and who inspire others around them to do the same.